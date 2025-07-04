From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

President Donald Trump’s spending and tax bill successfully made its way through the Republican-controlled House with just two GOP defectors.

Trump’s “big beautiful” bill could cost 11.8 million Americans their healthcare coverage. Democrats plan to use the figure as a big hammer to flip vulnerable GOP seats in the midterms.

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick’s, R-Bucks County, position is precarious, at best. He’s one of just three GOP members in the 119th Congress who serves a district former Vice President Kamala Harris won in 2024.

Fitzpatrick is also facing stiff competition in the upcoming election from Democratic Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie. There’s just one problem for the Democratic apparatus:

His “no” vote on the bill will be a headache.

In a statement, Harvie emphasized that Fitzpatrick cast a “yes” vote for the bill in May in the first round of voting.

“He owns that vote, and he cannot put the genie back in the bottle,” Harvie said.

The Democrat listed the loss of health care coverage, SNAP benefits and green energy jobs as potential damage from the bill. According to an estimate by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office, more than 10,000 people in the 1st Congressional District will lose Medicaid coverage.

“If he had put our community first, Fitzpatrick could have killed this bill in its tracks in the House weeks ago,” Harvie said. “But he chose billionaires, special interests, and his party bosses over us.”