What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The last Republican member of Congress representing Philadelphia suburbs has survived another primary challenger.

On Tuesday night, U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick defeated Mark Houck, a far-right anti-abortion activist, in Pennsylvania’s 1st congressional district primary race.

Fitzpatrick, a self-described moderate Republican, has represented Bucks County in Congress since 2017. He will face off against Democratic candidate Ashley Ehasz in November’s general election. Ehasz ran unopposed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

The race for the first congressional district will double as a rematch for Fitzpatrick and Ehasz, who squared off against each other in the 2022 general election. While Fitzpatrick defeated Ehasz by nine percentage points then, the political landscape of the Philadelphia suburbs continues to shift blue.