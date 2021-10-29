Philadelphia releases vaccination rates for city workers

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The City of Philadelphia released the vaccination rates of its employees, broken down by department on Thursday. The percentages come in ranges, according to the health department, to “protect staff privacy in smaller departments.”

The data were compiled through a combination of records submitted by employees along with other vaccine records maintained by the health department. The rates only include workers who received their doses in Philadelphia. City employees who were vaccinated in another county or state are not included in the aggregates. The numbers will be updated weekly on the city’s vaccine dashboard.

The most vaccinated city department is the Law Department, where 91% to 100% of workers are vaccinated. Also among the most vaccinated departments were the Free Library of Philadelphia, the Mayor’s Office, Innovation and Technology, and the Department of Public Health, all ranging from 81 to 90% vaccinated as of Thursday.

The least vaccinated department was the Streets Department, where just 41% to 50% of workers are vaccinated.