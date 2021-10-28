The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium has removed the “COVID-19” from its name, not because the pandemic is over, but because the group has expanded to do more than just offer coronavirus tests and vaccinations.

On Wednesday, it opened a clinic offering primary care and behavioral health services to adults and children in North Philadelphia.

The idea for a more comprehensive health clinic came to the consortium’s founder, Dr. Ala Stanford, just a few months into the pandemic. Her group was offering COVID testing at The Plateau, a hangout spot in Fairmount Park popularized in the 1990s by Will Smith (whose mother was in attendance at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting, and for whose entire family Dr. Stanford provides medical care for.)

The Plateau was packed with motorcycle clubs, cigar clubs, people selling water ice, and barbecuing. No one was wearing masks or socially distancing, said Shelah McMillan, a nurse who was by Stanford’s side at The Plateau that day. They were able to test about 30 people. Once they were done, the group sat down, relaxed and enjoyed the summer afternoon.

“It was then that we heard a voice that said, ‘I want to start a clinic,’” McMillan recalled, laughing. It was, of course, Dr. Stanford’s voice, recognizing the need for not only responsive COVID-19 testing, but preventative care in Philadelphia’s Black community.

Now, that vision has become a reality. The Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity, or ASHE, is in the north wing of Deliverance Evangelistic Church on Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia. It will offer primary care services for adults and children, lab work, behavioral health care, and standard immunizations required for schools, as well as flu shots.

The name is pronounced ash-AY, a Yoruba word meaning “the belief and power to produce change.”