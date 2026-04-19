Republican Chris Smith: A long track record in Jersey

Republican Chris Smith has represented the district since 1981, building a profile around health care advocacy, veterans services and international human rights.

A Monmouth County resident, Smith points to decades of constituent services and legislative work. His campaign frames his reelection bid around continuity, citing what it calls a record of “delivering for New Jersey families.”

In Congress, Smith has supported autism research and global human rights initiatives while aligning with Republicans on spending limits. He voted against the Inflation Reduction Act and has backed efforts to curb federal spending and regulation.

He has also maintained a focus on veterans, advocating for expanded funding for medical research and disability programs.

“I have the record, experience, determination and commitment to continue the fight,” Smith said in a press release.

Smith’s campaign is backed by President Donald Trump and local Republican organizations in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Federal filings show he maintains a sizable fundraising advantage, with hundreds of thousands raised and about $400,000 cash on hand.

The Democratic challengers

John Blake: A working-class message rooted in lived experience

John Blake, 46, a Navy veteran and union electrician from Brick Township, is a political newcomer focused on everyday costs and economic pressure.

He leans heavily on his background, presenting himself as someone who understands the financial strain facing many residents because he is navigating it himself. He currently serves as chair of the veterans committee for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 400.

His campaign centers on lowering costs, protecting Social Security and expanding support for veterans. His policy ideas include capping insulin prices, increasing U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs funding and improving access to housing and child care.

Blake has described his approach as people-first, framing his campaign as grounded in practical concerns rather than ideology.

“If I can improve the lives of my family, my friends, my community, that would mean the world to me,” he said in an interview.

Rachel Peace: Systemic change and a focus on families

Ocean County native and single mother Rachel Peace, 33, is running as an outsider candidate focused on structural reform and family-centered policies.

Now raising her son in Monmouth County, Peace positions her campaign as part of a broader push for new voices in government. She argues that everyday residents should have a greater role in shaping policy.

Her platform includes universal health coverage, paid family leave and universal pre-K. She also calls for campaign finance reform, including overturning the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision, and she advocates for higher taxes from corporations and the wealthy.

Peace’s campaign frames affordability as a wide-reaching issue, touching housing, food, energy and education. She connects those concerns to what she sees as deeper systemic challenges.

“I’m hopeful that my race reflects a broader trend of younger people stepping up to solve problems and bring new perspectives to Congress,” she said in a press release.

She has secured endorsements from Ocean County Democrats and Monmouth County Democrats.

Where candidates align, and where they diverge

Democrats in the race share common ground on lowering costs and expanding access to care, but their paths differ.

Blake focuses on immediate, kitchen-table concerns, highlighting wages, benefits and his working-class background. Peace takes a wider lens, tying affordability to structural reforms in health care, education and campaign finance.

Smith, meanwhile, offers a contrasting approach rooted in fiscal restraint and longstanding legislative experience. He has opposed large federal spending packages and instead points to his record on veterans services, health care advocacy and human rights.

Those differences are playing out in a district shaped by retirees, small business owners and suburban voters, where cost of living concerns often center on taxes, health care and housing.

Rising costs, aging population shape voter concerns

Across the district, voters point to the same pressures.

In both Monmouth and Ocean counties, property taxes continue to rank among the highest in the country. The average property tax bill in New Jersey exceeded $9,000 in 2023, according to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

Housing costs are also rising across the region. Median home values in Monmouth and Ocean counties have increased significantly in recent years, with both counties seeing values above $400,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey.

Voters also point to increasing utility costs and broader concerns about wages keeping pace with inflation, particularly in Ocean County, where a large share of residents are on fixed incomes.

Health care access and prescription drug costs remain top issues, especially for seniors. Census data shows that in Ocean County, more than 26% of residents are age 65 or older, compared with about 17% statewide.

Environmental concerns are also central in a district shaped by shoreline communities. Both Monmouth and Ocean counties face increasing coastal flooding and long-term sea level rise risks, like many shore towns.

The primary will determine which vision Democrats believe can compete in a district that has remained firmly in Republican hands.