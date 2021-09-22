Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to open clinic offering primary care

A steady stream of foot traffic flowed in and out of Deliverance Evangelistic Church in North Philadelphia on a recent cloudy afternoon. There were the usual walk-ins: people coming by for their first or second COVID-19 shots; a handful showing up for quick PCR tests for the virus. But sprinkled throughout was a cadre of professionals there to transform the space: an architect with bundles of blueprints tucked under his arm; an interior decorator; a flooring salesman equipped with panels of surface samples.

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium has used the church for the past six months as a home base to offer vaccinations and testing. During that time, it saw growing demand for expanded health care services beyond just COVID shots. So now, the group is opening a health equity clinic on site that will offer everything from lab work, to pediatric checkups, to vaccinations of all varieties.

“We hope it is one-stop shopping for folks,” said Dr. Ala Stanford, who formed and heads the group. “It’s patient-centered care.”

The clinic, officially called the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity, is set to open in mid-October and will offer blood draws for lab tests, X-rays, behavioral health care, and well checkups for adults and children, plus standard immunizations and flu shots. There will be eight exam rooms and three behavioral health spaces. It will employ roughly five physicians, two physician assistants, and a large support staff of nurses.

The center in North Philadelphia will accept all forms of insurance, and offer a sliding scale for people who are uninsured.

“The care that folks get here is going to be the same, whether you have health insurance or not,” said Stanford.