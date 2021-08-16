Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium will begin offering coronavirus boosters for people who are immunocompromised.

Every day this week except Wednesday, people with cancer, HIV, an organ transplant, who require chronic steroids, or have other qualifying conditions can get a third shot at Deliverance Evangelist Church in North Philadelphia. The clinic runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The BDCC joins major pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens, in offering the boosters in order to help curb the risk of the delta variant for people who are medically vulnerable.