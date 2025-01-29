Autism diagnoses have dramatically increased in recent years — now affecting approximately 1 in 36 children, a huge leap from 1 in 150 in the 2000s. Cases of ADHD have seen a similar rise.

At the same time, labels like “neurodivergent” have gone mainstream, gaining buzzword status across social media platforms and creating online communities among people who identify with the term.

Do these trends reflect a greater understanding of brain health or, have we become a society keen on over-diagnosis? Is there something about social media that encourages people to be more open about their struggles?

In this episode of Studio 2, the rise in diagnoses – and the culture that surrounds them.

Guests:

Dr. Benjamin Yerys, associate professor and senior scientist at the Center for Autism Research (CAR) at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Mattia Maurée, host of the AuDHD Flourishing Podcast