Autism, neurodivergence and our diagnosis culture

The term "neurodivergent" has emerged as a popular buzzword often featured in social media bios. But what does it really mean? How does it relate to formal diagnoses?

Air Date: January 29, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 51:12
Austen, 6, works his way through an online class with the help of his mother, Constance. Constance decided to homeschool Austen who has autism due to a lack of support by local public schools. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Autism diagnoses have dramatically increased in recent years — now affecting approximately 1 in 36 children, a huge leap from 1 in 150 in the 2000s. Cases of ADHD have seen a similar rise.

At the same time, labels like “neurodivergent” have gone mainstream, gaining buzzword status across social media platforms and creating online communities among people who identify with the term. 

Do these trends reflect a greater understanding of brain health or, have we become a society keen on over-diagnosis? Is there something about social media that encourages people to be more open about their struggles?

In this episode of Studio 2, the rise in diagnoses – and the culture that surrounds them. 

Guests:

Dr. Benjamin Yerys, associate professor and senior scientist at the Center for Autism Research (CAR) at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Mattia Maurée, host of the AuDHD Flourishing Podcast

