Philadelphia health officials concerned about winter COVID surge

Philadelphia and the surrounding counties have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and city health officials are concerned cases will continue to rise over the winter months and as people gather for the holidays.

Over the past two weeks, 2,351 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and the city is reporting an average of 232 new cases per day.

“This increase in cases coming in the beginning of cold weather, right before Thanksgiving, could mean that we’re on the verge of another wave,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole during a press briefing Wednesday.

The highest number of new cases are among people ages 10-19, she said.

“This is worrisome for teens, but it’s especially worrisome for the older adults who may be about to gather with family for Thanksgiving,” Bettigole said.

She advised those who aren’t vaccinated to double-mask in indoor public spaces, and urged them to visit their doctor to ask questions about the vaccine.

Vaccinated or not, she advises people to keep gatherings small and to get tested for COVID-19 before attending a gathering. Opening windows or gathering outside is ideal if the weather is nice, Bettigole said, and families and friends should maintain physical distance.

“I think this has been really tough for a lot of families who either have a family member who’s not vaccinated, or they have young children who are not yet able to get vaccinated, or both. I think it’s causing a lot of arguments and unhappiness, which obviously isn’t good for anybody,” she said.

“In general, we want to protect people who are unvaccinated, particularly people who are older or who have underlying health conditions. So what does that look like? Maybe it looks like a Thanksgiving gathering that’s smaller than usual, using rapid tests the day before and the day of.”