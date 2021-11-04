Interim Commissioner Bettigole named as head of Philly Health Department

After a six-month stretch in which Philadelphia had no permanent health commissioner, Mayor Jim Kenney has appointed Dr. Cheryl Bettigole to the role. Bettigole has been serving as the interim commissioner of the city’s Department of Public Health since May, when former department head Dr. Thomas Farley resigned at the request of the mayor.

“Throughout her entire career, Dr. Bettigole has demonstrated a deep commitment to prioritizing equity, access, and prevention in public health,” Kenney said in a statement Thursday. “I’m confident that with her experience, vision, and steadfast leadership, we’ve found the best person to lead the Health Department as we work urgently on multiple fronts to ensure the health and well-being of all residents.”

Bettigole was considered one of several leading candidates for the appointment, which will last through the remainder of Kenney’s term. The other publicly known contender for the post was Dr. Ala Stanford of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. Stanford was pressed to apply for the job by Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass, had the support of many public health advocates in the city, and was actively pursuing the position.

Last week, however, Stanford dropped out of contention, citing potential conflicts of interest for the new health center opened in her name in the Swampoodle neighborhood of North Philadelphia. The Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity, or ASHE, will offer primary care to adults and children, as well as blood work and immunizations, all on a sliding scale. Stanford said she wanted to be able to freely pursue state and federal funds to support the clinic through the city Health Department, and worried she wouldn’t be able to do so as its commissioner.