Interim Commissioner Bettigole named as head of Philly Health Department
After a six-month stretch in which Philadelphia had no permanent health commissioner, Mayor Jim Kenney has appointed Dr. Cheryl Bettigole to the role. Bettigole has been serving as the interim commissioner of the city’s Department of Public Health since May, when former department head Dr. Thomas Farley resigned at the request of the mayor.
“Throughout her entire career, Dr. Bettigole has demonstrated a deep commitment to prioritizing equity, access, and prevention in public health,” Kenney said in a statement Thursday. “I’m confident that with her experience, vision, and steadfast leadership, we’ve found the best person to lead the Health Department as we work urgently on multiple fronts to ensure the health and well-being of all residents.”
Bettigole was considered one of several leading candidates for the appointment, which will last through the remainder of Kenney’s term. The other publicly known contender for the post was Dr. Ala Stanford of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. Stanford was pressed to apply for the job by Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass, had the support of many public health advocates in the city, and was actively pursuing the position.
Last week, however, Stanford dropped out of contention, citing potential conflicts of interest for the new health center opened in her name in the Swampoodle neighborhood of North Philadelphia. The Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity, or ASHE, will offer primary care to adults and children, as well as blood work and immunizations, all on a sliding scale. Stanford said she wanted to be able to freely pursue state and federal funds to support the clinic through the city Health Department, and worried she wouldn’t be able to do so as its commissioner.
Until Bettigole’s appointment as interim commissioner, she was director of the Division of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention for the Health Department. In that role, which she had held since 2015, Bettiogle worked on the regulation of tobacco products and the establishment of a new injury prevention program focused on the prevention of gun violence, among other efforts.
She is a board-certified family physician with a doctor of medicine degree from Thomas Jefferson University. She also holds a master’s of public health from Johns Hopkins University.
Before working at the Health Department, Bettigole saw patients at a Federally Qualified Health Center serving immigrants in southern New Jersey, and as a doctor and clinical director at the city’s health centers, where she treated patients for over a decade.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of equity, access, and the use of a data-informed approach in every aspect of public health,” Bettigole said in a statement Thursday. “I am committed to championing those priorities in the work ahead.”
Bettigole takes the helm of a department that has weathered a rocky pandemic. Farley resigned in May after admitting that he had directed the remains of several victims of the 1985 MOVE bombing to be destroyed. In January, the city suffered national embarrassment after appointing a startup group with no health care experience to be the face of its COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign, leading to the resignation of longtime Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Caroline Johnson.
But since then, under Bettigole’s leadership, Philadelphia says it has boosted vaccination rates to among the highest of any big city in the country. Philadelphia has the highest vaccination rates among Black residents of any city where more than a quarter of residents are Black.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!