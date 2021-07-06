‘Human remains … shouldn’t be left for years in limbo’

The city has vowed to investigate how the box remained undiscovered in the MEO until 2017 and to make policy changes that help the city “better understand the wishes of families in respect to retained tissue without adding to their trauma,” wrote Gamble in an email.

This is not the first time the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office has been put under a microscope for its handling of the remains of MOVE victims.

Even before the 1985 bombing, MEO staff were stretched thin, a problem that was well-documented after the office’s disastrous handling of the MOVE victims’ autopsies. Pathologists responding to the scene allowed a crane to excavate remains, further destroying them in the process, and then they failed to store the victims’ bodies in adequate refrigeration.

A 1986 report by an independent commission charged with investigating the bombing said the office’s performance was “unprofessional and violated generally accepted practices for pathologists.”

The bungled retrieval of the victims’ remains made identification more difficult for forensic pathologists, who disagreed over some of the final identifications. As a result of the dispute, some of the remains stayed in the hands of two anthropologists with ties to the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University for further study, WHYY’s Billy Penn reported in April.

News that Penn’s Janet Monge continued to investigate the identity of this set of remains from 2016 through 2019 — and used them in an online forensics course — sparked protests in Philly. The public criticism is what prompted Farley to come forward in May with news the MEO had another set of remains in a box. In his resignation statement, Farley said it prompted him to “reconsider” his directive to have the bones destroyed.

McDonald told WHYY News when he got to the office as a fellow in 1992, pathologists were overworked and he was personally conducting four to six autopsies a day in facilities that needed upkeep — ultimately, reasons why he left in 2008. A current MEO employee told The Philadelphia Inquirer the office is still stretched thin and the person was skeptical of real change at the office.

If the city’s investigation finds the box did not contain autopsy specimens, the conversation about how these remains should have been handled and why they sat in a box for decades could change.

Gill said identifying remains and connecting them with surviving kin must be a top priority for medical examiners. Doing so, however, becomes a particularly difficult task in situations involving mass fatalities, where many bodies are commingled and pathologists are left examining small bone fragments.

“Sometimes, you know, you’re dealing with a piece of bone that’s a half an inch in diameter,” said Gill. “You can’t even tell what part of the skeleton the bone is from because it’s so fragmented and so small. But I think most medical examiners recognize that for families, [bone fragments] still can be a very important thing for them to have.”

Because there is no one-size-fits-all policy for these types of catastrophes, much is left up to the discretion of individual MEOS, which typically have standard procedures on how to handle unclaimed and unidentified remains.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County’s medical examiner said the coroner would always try to identify a human bone and release it to the next of kin. If a family can’t afford to make arrangements for a burial, the bone fragments are cremated. The county holds onto cremains for three years before burying them in the cemetery during its Annual Burial of the Unclaimed.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois follows a similar process where if a fragment can be identified, the family will be contacted. If the body or remains go unclaimed, the office will perform what it calls an indigent cremation.

The key to carrying out these various policies is keeping a timeline for how long an office will hold onto those small biopsies, unclaimed bodies, and unidentified remains.

For example, Rodney Adams, general counsel for the District of Columbia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said blood and pathology slides are retained for five years and then destroyed, adding the office “does not retain identified skeletal remains.”

Writing down these operating procedures can not only offer clarity for individual offices, Gill said it can offer legal protection for the MEOs.

“I think the ultimate idea is that those remains, because they are human remains, they need to have a final destination at some point and they just shouldn’t be left for years in limbo,” said Gill. “If it were a body, a whole body in the office, no one in the office would let a body sit in their office for 20 years.”

For Sue Africa and two other living MOVE members who lost children in the MOVE bombing, no amount of investigations or policy changes will bring their loved ones back.

“Those remains, no matter who they are, are going to be taken care of by us because our belief is life and whether they’re who they say they are or are not,” she said, “we are going to take those bones.”

At this point, Africa said, they just want to put their loved ones to rest.