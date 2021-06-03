How the Philly Medical Examiner’s Office desecrated MOVE victims’ remains for 36 years

The 1985 bombing of MOVE headquarters, a rowhouse at 6221 Osage Avenue, remains one of the largest stains on Philadelphia history. City officials killed 11 people, including five children, after police dropped explosives on the home via helicopter and authorities let the fire burn. Thirty-six years later, four surviving mothers of the youngest victims say even in death, their children can’t find peace.

On two recent occasions, Janine, Janet, Sue, and Consuewella Africa said they were shocked to learn how human remains of their family members were treated and kept from them via a muddled chain of custody.

The mothers, who were all in prison at the time of the bombing, said they didn’t even know the fire left any remains at all, until the recent news broke.

“The way that they burned our house down, I didn’t even know there would be any bones left because that’s how bad that inferno was,” said Sue, who lost her son Tomaso in the fire. “When … somebody said there was remains, I was shocked.”

An anthropologist with ties to the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University used the remains believed to belong to either Delisha Africa, Janet’s 12-year-old daughter, and Tree Africa, Consuewella’s 14-year-old daughter, for an online forensics course, WHYY’s Billy Penn reported in April.

The following month, city officials separately revealed that the remains of some MOVE bombing victims had been in a box at the Medical Examiner’s Office until former Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley ordered them cremated and disposed of in 2017 without telling the Africa family. Farley made his actions public in May and was forced to resign by Mayor Jim Kenney.

The following day, Medical Examiner staff told the Managing Director’s Office the remains had not been cremated. Which victims these remains belong to remains unclear.

The stunning reversal marked the latest chapter in a long, well-documented history of the Medical Examiner’s Office’s desecration of the MOVE bombing victims’ remains, starting from the moment the fire on Osage Avenue went out.

The details of that complicated history have been largely forgotten by most Philadelphians, with much of that information, including the findings of a 1985 special commission, not digitized for a wider public view.

This has led to calls for a second commission.

“I think a second commission could pull together some of the living history and memory and present it to the city in a way that people can start to understand what really happened,” said Shannon McLaughlin Rooney, who wrote her Ph.D. dissertation at Temple University on how media covered the bombing and how the day is remembered.