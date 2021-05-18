Each year, when the conversations concerning the MOVE bombing take place, I experience emotional conflict. But this year, when I learned that the City of Philadelphia held onto some victims’ remains for more than three decades, I was livid.

As always, my anger over the killing of 11 Black people, including five children, is immediate. But the trauma of reliving that day is like a slow drip, eating away at me as the hellish image of the fire is seared into my consciousness. It’s painful to know that the police and fire department, under the administration of the city’s first Black mayor, bombed Black people and allowed the fire to burn. Beyond the anger and pain, however, I am perplexed. I simply can’t figure out why the City transferred some of the remains to the Medical Examiner’s Office, and then to the University of Pennsylvania, without the families’ knowledge.

Were the remains regarded as trophies, like those that are taken by big game hunters? Were they experimented upon, like the cells of a Black woman named Henrietta Lacks? Or was it the worst possibility of all — that these Black bodies were not worthy of the respect that would be given to the bodies of white people? I fear that it’s the latter. That’s what makes this so offensive, and so hurtful, and so wrong.

To make matters worse, former Health Commissioner Thomas Farley ordered the Medical Examiner to cremate the remains in 2017, and did so without telling the family. When the order was discovered, Farley was forced to resign. But after being told that the remains were cremated, the city did an about-face and said the remains were not destroyed, after all.

Members of the MOVE family were understandably angry.

“We don’t trust anything they are saying about these remains,” Janine Africa told NBC 10. “You changed the story four times.”

She’s right. For his part, Mayor Jim Kenney says the City of Philadelphia is reviewing procedures at the Medical Examiner’s Office, especially with regard to racial equity. He says the MOVE members’ remains will be handled respectfully moving forward.

If the mayor follows through on his promise to treat the remains of Black people respectfully, he will be among the first to do so.