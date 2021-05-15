Philly Medical Examiner’s Office found remains of MOVE bombing victims in cardboard box before cremation

The remains of children killed by Philadelphia’s 1985 MOVE bombing were found by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office while cleaning a storage room in preparation for a move, Mayor Jim Kenney said one day after he announced the resignation of former Health Commissioner Thomas Farley over the mishandling of the remains.

“The box had the word MOVE on it, the mayor said Friday in a video tweeted by Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Erin McCarthy. “It was two boxes with some of the remains and other documents.”

The incident is under investigation and details of the disposal remain unknown, according to the mayor.

“I don’t know. We’re going to find out,” Kenney said. “I don’t know who took them physically, cremated them, and what they did with [them after].”