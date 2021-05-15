Philadelphia says it found MOVE victims’ remains top official ordered destroyed

The remains of MOVE bombing victims, thought to have been cremated and disposed of four years ago, have been found, Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.

On Friday, Medical Examiner staff told the Managing Director’s Office that a box labeled MOVE was discovered in a refrigerated section of the Medical Examiner’s Office. Upon a comparison of that box with bone specimen and fragments from 2017, it appears to be the remains former Health Commissioner Farley thought were cremated.

The news came just one day after Farley resigned from the top post of the city’s health department over his decision to order the 2017 remains destroyed instead of returning them to the Africa family. The announcement came on the 36th anniversary of the 1985 MOVE bombing, when the City of Philadelphia dropped explosives on the Black liberation group’s West Philadelphia headquarters, killing 11 people and destroying more than 60 homes.

Africa family members came to the Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday to review documents from the 1985 bombing that were found in the mishandled boxes. Kenney said he personally told the family that the box had been found. Once the investigation is complete, the city will return the remains to the family, according to their wishes.

Less than a month ago, news also broke that a set of remains, thought to be 12-year-old Tree and 14-year-old Delisha Africa who were killed in the bombing, were used by professors at the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University for decades and studied by their anthropology and archaeology departments, without the Africa family’s knowledge. Farley said the reports about the universities’ mishandling of the bombing victims’ remains caused him to reconsider his unilateral decision years earlier.