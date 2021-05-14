Thomas Farley has resigned as Philadelphia’s health commissioner due to his involvement in the mishandling of remains of the victims in the 1985 MOVE bombing.

His departure comes less than a month after news broke that a set of remains, thought to be 12-year-old Tree Africa and 14-year-old Delisha Africa, were held at both the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University for decades and studied by their anthropology and archaeology departments, without the family’s knowledge. The children were inside the MOVE headquarters when the City of Philadelphia dropped a bomb on the West Philly home, killing 11 people in total and destroying 61 homes in the neighborhood.

May 13, the day of the announcement of Farley’s resignation, which is effective immediately, is the 36th anniversary of the MOVE bombing.

In a statement, Mayor Jim Kenney said he learned of a “very disturbing incident” that happened during the first term of his administration, where Farley had learned of remains found by the Medical Examiner’s Office that belonged to the bombing victims. Upon discovering them, Farley had the remains cremated and disposed of, rather than returning them to the family.

It’s unclear if these are the same remains that Princeton and Penn had in their possessions.