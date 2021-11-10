Former Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley has been hired as a top-level official by the Washington, D.C. Health Department.

According to a screenshot of an announcement posted by the D.C. Black Lives Matter group on Twitter, and confirmed by the Washington Post, Farley started Monday as the Senior Deputy Director for the Community Health Administration. The announcement hailed Farley’s track record of implementing systemwide public health initiatives that have sparked environmental change and initiatives he has led focused on obesity, healthy eating, childhood asthma, gun violence, and the opioid epidemic.

On its Twitter account, the D.C. BLM group called Farley a “monster” and said that hiring him “highlights the intentional expansion of an admin where #BlackLivesMatter less.”

The group called out Mayor Muriel Bowser, asking if she was planning to take photos with Farley at recently named Black Lives Matter Plaza, and arguing his hiring legitimizes violence against Black people. They said he should not be allowed to hold any position in city government.