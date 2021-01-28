Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

On a cool night in early October, Andrei Doroshin stood on the rooftop of an apartment building near Temple University in front of a dozen of his staff and volunteers. More people joined via livestream to watch the 22-year-old CEO of Philly Fighting COVID unveil his plan to vaccinate the city of Philadelphia.

Slide after PowerPoint slide delineated his vision, from scheduling to staffing to safety protocols. The marketing plan hinged on inoculating local celebrities like Meek Mill to attract their fan base.

“This is a wholly Elon Musk, shooting-for-the-heavens type of thing,” Doroshin said. “We’re gonna have a preemptive strike on vaccines and basically beat everybody in Philadelphia to it.”

They would eventually scale to five major hubs and 20 smaller community nodes, with ambitions to vaccinate between 500,000 and 1.5 million people, he proposed. And they would get rich doing it.

“This is the juicy slide,” said Doroshin, clicking through to a screen on the financing plan. “How are we gonna get paid?” He walked the staff through the plan to get the vaccines for free from the federal government and bill insurance companies $24 a dose.

“I just told you how many vaccines we want to do — you can do the math in your head,” he said.

A month later, Doroshin made a similar presentation, complete with colorful maps and a $2.7 million projected budget, to Philadelphia City Council. He said his Philly Fighting COVID team had begun submitting plans for the construction of five high-capacity sites that could take 10,000 patients a day.

Two months after that, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration handed the group the keys to make Doroshin’s vision come true — a non-contractual, no-cost deal to deliver thousands of vaccines and open up the city’s first mass testing site.

The entire house of cards came tumbling down within weeks, long before PFC could invite Meek Mill to get the jab.

A series of investigative articles by WHYY News and Billy Penn showed that the organization had pivoted to a for-profit vaccine program at the expense of the community testing obligations on which it built its legitimacy, all while the CEO bragged about becoming a millionaire to his staff. PFC’s vaccine pre-registry proved to be a disaster that left patient data without official oversight. Last weekend, Doroshin was allegedly seen pocketing extra vaccines at the Convention Center after his clinical staff turned away patients.

The city formally cut ties with the 9-month-old organization on Monday, citing language in the for-profit’s new privacy policy that would allow it to sell patient data. The abrupt decision left thousands of patients — those who had already received shots and those scheduled to get their first doses — scrambling for answers.

Why did the city trust a group of self-described “college kids” with little health care experience to run an operation of this magnitude?

The ostensible adults in the room have downplayed responsibility. Amid the fallout on Tuesday, city Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said there had been no warning signs. Philly Fighting COVID had run a largely successful testing operation under a city contract. Doroshin came to them with a vaccine plan, he said, that met the city’s health standards.