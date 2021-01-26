What’s actually in Philly Fighting COVID’s privacy policy?

For the past few weeks, the start-up Philly Fighting COVID has been collecting data on tens of thousands of people in Philadelphia who want to get COVID-19 vaccines, as well as running a mass vaccination clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. During most of that time, it did so without terms and conditions or a privacy policy on its website.

When PFC added a privacy policy to the site last week, it was extremely broad — likely because parts were generated by an algorithm, a cybersecurity lawyer told WHYY.

On Monday evening, Philadelphia Health Department spokesperson James Garrow said the city had decided to end the partnership partly because Philly Fighting COVID recently updated the online agreement in a way that could let the group sell pre-registration data.

“The city has not been notified of any of these data having been sold,” Garrow wrote in an email. “But for PFC to have made these changes without discussion with the city is extremely troubling. As a result of these concerns, along with PFC’s unexpected stoppage of testing operations, the Health Department has decided to stop providing vaccine to PFC.”

People worried about use of data they entered into the site can contact the Pa. Attorney General to complain and suggest an investigation, said DC privacy attorney Kirk Nahra.