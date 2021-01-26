Philly Fighting COVID kicked out of city vaccine program after sudden switch to for-profit

According to state records, Andrei Doroshin, the group’s 22-year-old CEO, incorporated a business in December called Vax Populi Inc. — a riff on the Latin phrase vox populi, meaning “voice of the people.” The incorporation filing was dated December 9. Garrow told WHYY the city had no knowledge of PFC’s for-profit aspirations at that time.

In multiple interviews, Doroshin, a Drexel neuroscience graduate student, repeatedly declined to say who is investing in the operation.

“If it’s our funding, and our funding is delivering a service to the city at a loss, which it is by the way right now, what do you care?” Doroshin said.

The city’s decision to stop working with PFC hinged on the group’s updated privacy policy, Garrow said, which “could allow the organization to sell data collected through PFC’s pre-registration site” — though the city said it has no proof any data was sold.

“[F]or PFC to have made these changes without discussion with the City is extremely troubling,” he said.

The pre-registration site became a source of turmoil last week, after WHYY reported that the city and the start-up were not working in tandem on the early sign-up page, as they initially announced they would. Days later, the city launched its own COVID registration site. The Health Department indicated it would work to consolidate information from all existing sign-ups, including those run by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium and Acme Markets.

After months of city-funded, unprofitable testing operations, the pivot to a mass vaccination program presented a potential considerable windfall to the organization.

And money was allegedly an open topic among the team.

Five former volunteers and staff members at PFC, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Doroshin and other executives openly talked about profiting off the vaccine in recent months.

“They weren’t even bragging about how they were helping the community,” said a former volunteer. “They were bragging about how rich they were going to get.”

Doroshin did not respond to repeated requests for comment on Monday.

In recent interviews, the young CEO has said he was seeking to turn the COVID-19 vaccination program into a McDonald’s-like franchise that he can sell from city to city.

In an earlier interview with WHYY, Philly Fighting COVID officials maintained that a for-profit entity was needed to bill insurance companies for reimbursements from the vaccine, a plainly untrue claim in a city with numerous nonprofit health care providers. In a separate interview last week, Doroshin said the group needed the status to dramatically scale up vaccination sites without the financial restrictions of a nonprofit.