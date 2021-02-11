A ‘hidden curriculum’ with unwritten rules: How fair is Philly’s RFP process?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Philadelphia Deputy Health Commissioner Caroline Johnson resigned in late January after officials learned she’d given extra help to Philly Fighting COVID as the group was applying for a city contract to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Kevin Thompson, CEO of local e-scooter start-up Verve S, was far from surprised when he heard what happened. He said it just confirmed that some people get special treatment.

“This is what we feel and think anyway, a lot of minorities who try and go do business with the City of Philadelphia, we know that a lot of the pie is already split up among certain groups … and they leave us the crumbs to try and go after.”

The ease with which Philly Fighting COVID CEO Andrei Doroshin was able to become a city vaccine partner, Thompson said, stood in stark contrast to his own experience trying to get a city contract.

“This tells you that we live in completely separate worlds inside the City of Philadelphia,” Thompson said. “He did something so effortless and easy without any credentials and qualification, and here I am and other people who are overqualified and can’t even get anything done.”

Back in 2019, Thompson and his Philadelphia-based company applied for a city request for proposals to run its dockless bike sharing system. They thought bike sharing could be their start, while they worked with politicians on regulations to introduce e-scooters.

The application process was rigorous and complex, Thompson said, but one question from the city stood out to him: How would they be able to make enough money to keep a dockless bike sharing program going?

At the same time, e-scooter companies Lime and Bird were attracting millions of dollars in start-up funding.