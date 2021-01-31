Philadelphia deputy health commissioner resigns over Philly Fighting COVID messages

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Dr. Caroline Johnson stepped down from her position acting as Philadelphia’s deputy health commissioner Saturday evening. She had improperly consulted with two groups applying to distribute vaccines, the city Health Department said.

After the city put out a request for proposals for vaccine distribution partners, Johnson had talked to Philly Fighting COVID and the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium about their applications, the Health Department said in a statement Saturday, calling the action “inappropriate” though it may have been intended to help the city distribute vaccines.

“These communications were made after the RFP was publicly posted,” spokesperson James Garrow said, referring to both groups. “However, these actions were inappropriate because the information shared was not available to all potential applicants.”

Dr. Ala Stanford, head of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, said Saturday night that describing the email she got as similar to the one PFC received wasn’t a fair categorization, since Johnson’s note to Doroshin included specific dates for clinics the CEO and health official had clearly already discussed.

“They were given inside information — they were given opportunities to plan that others were not afforded,” said Stanford.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Johnson had emailed Philly Fighting COVID CEO Andrei Doroshin with advice on his application, telling him to start “conservatively” with a $500,000 bid and that it is “fine to include costs for your planning activities and the proposed Jan 8-9 event.”

Stanford found out about Philly Fighting COVID’s clinics on the news when they launched on Jan. 8, she said, before she was ever approached about running one.

When she got an email from Johnson on Dec. 31, Stanford said, noting the scope of a budget to include in a Black Doctors Consortium’s RFP submission for a clinic, it came as a surprise.

After seeing the email sent to PFC at the time, Stanford guessed Johnson was extending her that same courtesy in a bid to avoid showing favoritism. City RFP processes are laden with extensive requirements to help ensure equity among applicants and avoid the potential for bias.