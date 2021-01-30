Without apology or remorse, Philly Fighting COVID CEO attacks city Health Department

In the lobby of his Fishtown apartment building on Friday, Andrei Doroshin blamed everyone but himself. Without providing details or evidence, the Philly Fighting COVID CEO alleged that a political conspiracy led to the city’s decision to cut ties with his now-disgraced vaccine distribution group.

At a press conference attended by more than 10 media members, Doroshin was asked whether he owed anybody an apology. The 22-year-old, who did not wear a face mask much of the time, simply responded, “No.”

He maintained that any fault lay with Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley, and that, behind the scenes, “dirty power politics” were at play, though he declined to cite specifics.

“I have yet to find out why they cut ties, but I strongly believe there should be an investigation into the reason for this … into why we were cut out,” Doroshin said. “I don’t know who’s behind this, but I do know Dr. Farley is the one who made the call.”

Doroshin first came under fire after his 9-month-old start-up ditched community testing and formed a for-profit company dedicated to distributing vaccines. The company launched the city’s first mass vaccination clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, but after three weekends, Farley announced the city was ending the relationship and would no longer provide doses to Philly Fighting COVID.

The city said the decision was based on a new privacy policy that would have allowed PFC to sell user data. Doroshin later admitted taking vaccines off site and administering them to friends, in violation of city policy.

In Fishtown on Friday, Doroshin defended his improper vaccine handling and reiterated several times that he thought Farley should resign.

Andrei Doroshin of Philly Fighting Covid starts off apartment presser with statement and calls for Phila. health commissioner Thomas Farley to step down pic.twitter.com/hHG524nn4R — Kimberly Paynter (@KPaynter) January 29, 2021

Mayor Jim Kenney is standing by his top doctor, whom he appointed in 2016. His office immediately denounced Doroshin’s remarks, calling the idea of replacing the city’s health commissioner during an ongoing pandemic “irresponsible and dangerous.”

“Mr. Doroshin’s claims that a ‘political conspiracy’ is at play are absurd,” said city spokesperson Lauren Cox. “His organization is no longer a partner of the city because of his own poor decision making.”

Some state lawmakers are now calling for Farley to resign over the PFC fiasco, questioning the commissioner’s decision to entrust the organization with vaccines in the first place.