Philly Fighting COVID provided at-home testing to Bobby Henon’s family

Late last month, Philly Fighting COVID abruptly shut down a string of testing sites with little notice to focus on a vaccination program that imploded this week amid allegations of misconduct.

The sudden pivot left many city residents who expected to get tested high and dry, and sent up flags about the organization’s trustworthiness. But Councilmember Bobby Henon, one of the start-up’s most vocal allies in City Hall, didn’t seem concerned.

Even after more scandalous allegations about the organization emerged, Henon stuck by it, saying Tuesday that the group seemed to be doing “a good job.”

Unknown when his comments were first reported was that Philly Fighting COVID had done a personal favor for the Northeast Philadelphia lawmaker — just as PFC was actively seeking city approval to roll out a vaccination clinic its leader believed would make him millions.

PFC staffers made an unusual at-home visit to provide private testing services to three members of Henon’s family during the last week of December.

The councilmember’s office confirmed the visit, indicating that his relatives had a “medical need” for COVID testing.

“These family members needed to obtain an immediate appointment and they attempted to access testing at other locations without success,” said Henon’s chief of staff, Courtney Voss.

The family, she said, had initially set out to visit a community Philly Fighting COVID testing site earlier that day to get swabbed. When they arrived, it was closed. “At that point, Philly Fighting COVID offered to send testing staff to the Councilman’s residence to provide the tests,” Voss said.

Henon himself did not partake in the concierge testing, nor has he been vaccinated by the group, according to Voss.

Shortly after Voss confirmed those details to WHYY News and Billy Penn, Henon threatened legal action against reporters and the news outlet if it published “my family’s medical information,” claiming the information is “private and protected under federal and state law.”