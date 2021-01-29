What you need to know about the Philly Fighting COVID scandal

The start-up also launched a vaccine signup portal where residents could pre-register for their shots by entering their names, contact information, birthdates, ZIP codes, and more. The information was then going to be used to help the city and PFC decide where to open future clinics, and to sign people up to receive alerts when their vaccination phases began and for general city vaccine-related updates.

More than 60,000 people signed up on the registry. PFC said all of the registration data would be shared with the Philadelphia Health Department.

When asked at the Jan. 8 press conference how much it cost to operate the mass vaccination site each day (Doroshin and friends were privately bankrolling the operation), the young CEO declined to offer a specific number and said it was the price of “a really nice Mercedes.”

“We don’t think like institutional,” Doroshin told NBC’s “Today” show on the first day of operations. “We’re engineers, we’re scientists, computer scientists, we’re cybersecurity nerds. We think a little differently than people in health care do.”

“We took the entire model and just threw it out the window. We said to hell with all of that. We’re going to completely build on a new model that is based on a factory.”

Vaccine registry woes and eligibility confusion

On Jan. 18, city health officials announced they were rolling out their own vaccine registry website — leading to frustration and confusion among many residents who were part of the 60,000 who had signed up for PFC’s pre-commit site. (The PFC website was not used to schedule specific appointments. Neither is the city’s registry.)

Health Commissioner Farley said the notion that PFC’s registration data would be shared with the city was false. He said the only data-sharing between the two entities was information on who had been inoculated at the Center City mass vaccination clinic.

“It’s not our pre-registration effort, and it is not an official city registry,” Health Department spokesperson James Garrow told WHYY News earlier this month. “We’re not using it, not reviewing it, not checking it.”

Some issues with the PFC portal were clear early on: Information about who is eligible did not always match with the city’s priority schedule. And the site bore the official insignia of City Council, which denied giving the group permission to use its branding.

For those who pre-registered for the vaccine with PFC, the Health Department strongly recommends entering your information again on the city’s site.

Another glaring issue with Philly Fighting COVID’s vaccine rollout was the fact that the website to sign up for an appointment was accessible to anyone with the link. It led many people who found the link to assume they were eligible, not knowing the city was in Phase 1A and the early stages of 1B at that point, focused on getting the vaccine to health care workers and people over the age of 75.

Some who received the link and signed up for the vaccine went through with their appointments, even after finding out it wasn’t supposed to be their turn yet.

A person in the music industry who is currently unemployed (also not a priority candidate for the vaccine) told WHYY that he signed up for a PFC appointment after a friend said there were “extra” doses that would be thrown out if they went unused. He was able to successfully sign up for an appointment even after sharing his priority status. On Jan. 9, he received the vaccine, even after explaining his situation to the nurse — who said the dose wouldn’t have been thrown out. The nurse said since he was there, he might as well be vaccinated.