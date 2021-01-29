Kenney calls for investigation into Philly Fighting COVID, still backs Health Commissioner Farley
Philadelphia Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley has faced calls to resign in the wake of a scandal over former testing and vaccine provider Philly Fighting COVID, but Mayor Jim Kenney is expressing support for the embattled public servant.
In a Friday letter to Farley, whose leadership at the department is being questioned after he entrusted vaccine distribution to a student-run group with little institutional background or medical experience, Kenney praised the doctor’s guidance throughout the pandemic.
“I am disappointed by what has transpired with the organization Philly Fighting COVID. I know you share my concerns,” the mayor wrote. “You and your team have my confidence, and most importantly, the full force of the city government at your disposal to complete this latest, and vital mission. “
The city cut ties with Philly Fighting COVID after reporting raised questions about the group’s privacy policies, revelations that founder Andrei Doroshin — a 22-year-old Drexel University graduate student — had quietly shifted the organization to for-profit status, and PFC’s abrupt stoppage of the community testing it had been running in neighborhoods around the city.
Allegations of mismanagement and misconduct on the part of Philly Fighting COVID CEO Doroshin were first reported by a WHYY News and Billy Penn investigative series.
Kenney expressed relief that Philly Fighting COVID was “only” allotted roughly 6% of Philadelphia’s vaccine supply. That’s equivalent to about 95,000 people — and equal to the total number of first doses given in the city so far.
Before PFC was kicked out of the program, it administered about 7,000 doses to patients, over three January weekends at a Pennsylvania Convention Center pop-up clinic set up via a non-contractual arrangement with the city Health Department.
In the Friday letter to Farley, Kenney ordered the department to set up its own clinics to ensure that residents who had received their first vaccine shots from the disgraced group eventually received a critical second dose.
The mayor also called for an internal investigation into Philly Fighting COVID’s involvement with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, with findings released to the public within a month.
“Please identify any and all weaknesses in the vetting process that could have prevented the present outcome, and provide a set of improvements you intend to make to ensure all future partners can deliver these precious services in a safe, equitable, and professional manner,” Kenney wrote.
Other elected officials have raised questions about whether the debacle worsened skepticism about vaccine distribution, particularly in communities of color.
In the letter to Farley, the mayor indicated another city-approved provider, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, would be given additional doses to compensate for “persistent racial inequities experienced by communities of color” during the pandemic.
The Black Doctors Consortium has already begun vaccinating city residents, in a periodic program that started about a week after Philly Fighting COVID.
After city officials announced they would no longer work with PFC, Doroshin was later found to have improperly taken doses of the vaccine home for personal use, sparking further backlash. At first, he denied the claims, calling WHYY’s reports of the impropriety “baseless,” but then admitted they were true during a Thursday morning “Today” show appearance.
In Kenney’s letter, the mayor orders any officials or public employees with knowledge of additional malfeasance to report it to the city’s inspector general.
Ltr From Mayor Kenney Re Vaccine Distribution by Ryan Briggs on Scribd
