Philadelphia Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley has faced calls to resign in the wake of a scandal over former testing and vaccine provider Philly Fighting COVID, but Mayor Jim Kenney is expressing support for the embattled public servant.

In a Friday letter to Farley, whose leadership at the department is being questioned after he entrusted vaccine distribution to a student-run group with little institutional background or medical experience, Kenney praised the doctor’s guidance throughout the pandemic.

“I am disappointed by what has transpired with the organization Philly Fighting COVID. I know you share my concerns,” the mayor wrote. “You and your team have my confidence, and most importantly, the full force of the city government at your disposal to complete this latest, and vital mission. “

The city cut ties with Philly Fighting COVID after reporting raised questions about the group’s privacy policies, revelations that founder Andrei Doroshin — a 22-year-old Drexel University graduate student — had quietly shifted the organization to for-profit status, and PFC’s abrupt stoppage of the community testing it had been running in neighborhoods around the city.

Allegations of mismanagement and misconduct on the part of Philly Fighting COVID CEO Doroshin were first reported by a WHYY News and Billy Penn investigative series.