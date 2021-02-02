Philadelphia Health Department under investigation as it seeks new vaccine partners

Philadelphia’s inspector general is launching an investigation into the city Health Department’s relationship with Philly Fighting COVID. The city is also starting over in its search for vaccine distributors, officials announced Monday.

The formal inquiry comes days after Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Caroline Johnson resigned after it came out that she exchanged emails about budget with the disgraced start-up and another group.

“I viewed the email as a violation of her responsibility as a public official,” Inspector General Alexander DeSantis told WHYY News. “She decided on her own to resign.”

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley confirmed that the IG’s investigation supersedes the internal investigation Mayor Jim Kenney requested last week.

“Because he’s going to be interviewing staff and collecting information, he does not want us doing the same thing at the same time,” said Farley, referring to the inspector general, whom he asked to get involved after Johnson’s emails surfaced.

The Health Department will issue a new request for proposals that is untainted by Johnson’s early communication with Philly Fighting COVID CEO Andrei Doroshin, Farley said. City Council has also proposed new regulations to add oversight to the process.

DeSantis couldn’t give a timeline for when the Office of Inspector General report would be available to the public. He said he plans to investigate every facet of the city’s relationship with PFC, by reviewing all documents and communications, and interviewing staff.

In the meantime, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health has begun running “second dose” vaccination clinics for those who received their first doses from Philly Fighting COVID, and will continue that distribution from Wednesday through Saturday this week, the department said.

People who got their first shots from PFC but haven’t yet heard about their second doses should call 215-685-5488 to get appointments.

Pharmacies and hospitals will also forge ahead with vaccinations for eligible groups.

Farley said he was saddened by the departure of Johnson, his former deputy, an infectious disease expert with extensive immunization planning experience who had been leading the vaccination team for the Health Department. He will take over her duties leading the department’s 50-member vaccination team.

Some lawmakers have called for Farley himself to step down. He said he felt he had more to contribute to the pandemic response, but would be happy to resign if the mayor ever asked.

“And I’m not asking,” said Mayor Kenney.