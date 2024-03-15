From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said a task force will be set up to implement the recommendations made in a review of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommendations in the $9 million report, which was released Monday, included documenting existing pandemic plans immediately, making specific investments to reduce health disparities across the state and increasing the readiness and resiliency of the hospital system in an emergency.

During WHYY’s Ask Governor Murphy program on Wednesday, the governor said the panel will likely continue working through the list until his last day in office.

“It’s gonna take us a while to chop through all of these recommendations,” he said. “The public health infrastructure is a huge lift financially and otherwise. Preparedness tabletop exercises, making sure that when you change administrations, there’s x number of days dedicated between Election Day and inauguration to exercises and prepping for this.”