From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

By early fall, the courtyard in front of Atlantic City Hall will have a whole $5 million facelift.

Officials in the shore resort city broke ground last Wednesday to construct a new and improved courtyard, which will be named in honor of New Jersey’s first Black lieutenant governor, Sheila Y. Oliver.

It’s the second honor for the beloved political trailblazer. At the beginning of the month, the Center for Politics and Race in America at Rutgers University-Newark was named for Oliver.