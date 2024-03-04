From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Of the more than 7,000 languages spoken in the world, 90% of them are projected to disappear by the end of the century. That roughly translates to a language dying every two weeks.

A group of Princeton High School students are working to preserve one of those vulnerable languages. As part of their entry for Samsung Electronics’ Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition, the students are building an AI-powered robot in the form of a stuffed animal that people can practice and have conversations with.

They’ve developed two types of robots, said Matias da Costa, a junior who works on the robotics team.

“One that would work with buttons that would be used in places that had no internet access…[a] second set of robots [would] use ChatGPT and AI…it would use a microphone and you could actually speak to it,” he said.

For the non-connected robots, a user would push a button to receive and respond to a pre-recorded prompt. The internet-enabled robots would use AI to process a response that would be translated through an algorithm written by the students.

“It would write the joke out and then it would translate,” da Costa explained as an example, “using the algorithm the programming team developed and that would process a joke that would be different every time so it’s not a repeated prompt.”

The Indigenous language the students are working to preserve is Mam, spoken by about half a million people in the western highlands of Guatemala.

Several students on the team are Mam speakers and come from Princeton’s small Mam community. Alexci Jiguan, a senior who immigrated from Guatemala four years ago, said the robot is important so that his children do not lose the Mam language.

“[I hope] we can distribute the robot to various parts around the country and in other countries,” he said through a classmate who translated for him.

The project could have an impact beyond Princeton. There are Mam communities in Morristown and in Oakland, California. The students recently showcased their project to the Mam community in Morris County and began a collaboration with them.