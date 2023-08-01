New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies from undisclosed medical issue

Murphy’s office previously indicated that Murphy is out of the country on family vacation. He was set to return Aug. 13. In a written statement, Murphy said he and his family are “incredibly saddened and distraught” to hear of Oliver’s death.

​​”When I selected her to be my running mate in 2017, Lieutenant Governor Oliver was already a trailblazer in every sense of the word. She had already made history as the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the General Assembly, and just the second Black woman in the nation’s history to lead a house of a state legislature,” Murphy said in a statement. “I knew then that her decades of public service made her the ideal partner for me to lead the State of New Jersey. It was the best decision I ever made.”

Murphy said since assuming her role, Oliver has stood firm in handling New Jersey’s most pressing issues.

“As someone who was born and raised in Newark, and who has called East Orange home for more than 40 years, Sheila did not view these issues in the abstract because she lived with them every day of her life. She brought a unique and invaluable perspective to our public policy discourse and served as an inspiration to millions of women and girls everywhere, especially young women of color,” he said in a statement.

Oliver’s family said further information and funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

How will New Jersey decide its next lieutenant governor? What happens next?

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor in New Jersey is quite new. Oliver’s predecessor Kim Guadagno was the only other person to hold that office.

“And so this is entirely new for us,” said Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics. “This is an experience we have not been through in New Jersey before.”

So, what happens next?

Rasmussen said according to the state constitution, Gov. Murphy has 45 days to name a successor, who will serve through the final two years of Murphy’s term.

This nominee could be a member of Murphy’s cabinet or a state legislator. Rasmussen said Murphy could also choose from the pool of 2025 gubernatorial candidates — but that’s less likely.

“But this is very early days. We don’t know what’s going to happen ultimately,” he said.

Rasmussen described Oliver as the ultimate connector.He recalled one of his favorite Oliver moments was when she debated Diane Allen in 2021 for the lieutenant governor position. Both were “forcefully articulating” their campaign stances. Rasmussen said at the end of the debate, the two embraced in a “warm, heartfelt hug.”

“Lt. Gov. Oliver had what is a too rare of a set of skills in our day and age in politics — and that is she could reach across the aisle, she could work with the other party, and she also could reach across the branches,” Rasmussen said.