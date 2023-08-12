Rasmussen explained that South Jersey Democrats opted to go for the Senate presidency, which would push Richard Codey, an Essex County Democrat, out of the position. Codey also served as governor during his tenure following the resignation of Jim McGreevey.

Sweeney had just served one session as majority leader of the upper chamber. Rasmussen noted that he ”hadn’t paid his dues” when he decided to challenge Codey.

“You can do that if you don’t also have the speaker’s chair at the same time,” Rasmussen said, adding that South Jersey Democrats needed to forgo the speakership in the lower chamber.

Oliver was ‘unifying choice’ in power sharing agreement

Sheila Oliver was a “popular, well-liked” choice for Assembly speaker, according to Rassmussen. But, he adds, it was very much an “odd couple situation.”

“It was an unusual combination, but it was an effective one,” he said of the pairing that lasted four years. “They worked candidly, pretty closely with Governor [Chris] Christie during that period of time. They both went along with the pension reforms that got them in some hot water.”

While Sweeney was on board to do whatever needed to get done on the reforms — sometimes referred to as Chapter 78 — it was Oliver who held the line based on fairness, according to Bill Caruso, executive director of the Assembly Majority Office during Oliver’s tenure as speaker.

“She fought at the end for workers’ rights that were enshrined in that law to help soften some of the blow of those increases on the House side, but she also fought for a sunset,” he said. “Her view is if this law is so great, we’ll come back and re-up it. But we’re going to restore the rights of collective bargaining. We’re not going to allow this to stand in perpetuity.”