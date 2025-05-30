N.J. lawmakers consider bill that’s designed to help older adults during a natural disaster or emergency
A New Jersey Senate committee has approved a bill to create emergency registries, to let older adults sign up for assistance during a crisis in the county where they live.
New Jersey lawmakers could soon give final approval to a bipartisan measure that’s designed to help older adults during an emergency.
The legislation, approved by the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee, would allow each county in the Garden State to establish a central registry for residents 65 years of age or older to sign up and receive assistance during a natural disaster or any other kind of emergency.
Participating counties would conduct a public awareness campaign to inform residents about the registry and the importance of having older adults sign up, so that they can be supported in an urgent situation.
Chris Widelo, director of AARP New Jersey, said the measure makes sense.
“It’s great for communities to know where their older residents are living, often they have needs that need to be addressed, especially during a time of a crisis or emergency,” he said. “In a situation where maybe somebody has to be evacuated, knowing what medications somebody might take, or mobility assistance [they need], is really key.”
If the measure becomes law, each county’s Office of Emergency Management will maintain the registry, and the information provided would include the registrant’s name, address, telephone number, medical conditions and an emergency contact.
The information would only be used to prepare for and provide assistance to senior residents and would not be shared with other entities or made publicly available, officials said. Each county Office of Emergency Management would be permitted to prepare emergency supply kits for the older adults signed up for the program.
“New Jersey is no stranger to natural disasters, but during these emergencies, older adults often face challenges that can limit their access to potentially life-saving resources and services,” said state Sen. Carmen Amato, a co-prime sponsor. “This bill will help encourage older adults to register for additional assistance during emergencies, so counties can be better prepared to provide resources and care to the most vulnerable in our communities.”
The measure will now be considered by the full state Senate. An identical bill must also be reviewed and approved by the General Assembly.
