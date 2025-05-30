From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey lawmakers could soon give final approval to a bipartisan measure that’s designed to help older adults during an emergency.

The legislation, approved by the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee, would allow each county in the Garden State to establish a central registry for residents 65 years of age or older to sign up and receive assistance during a natural disaster or any other kind of emergency.

Participating counties would conduct a public awareness campaign to inform residents about the registry and the importance of having older adults sign up, so that they can be supported in an urgent situation.

Chris Widelo, director of AARP New Jersey, said the measure makes sense.

“It’s great for communities to know where their older residents are living, often they have needs that need to be addressed, especially during a time of a crisis or emergency,” he said. “In a situation where maybe somebody has to be evacuated, knowing what medications somebody might take, or mobility assistance [they need], is really key.”