Cherry Hill gets state grant to plan age-friendly community

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Cherry Hill Township will assess the needs of its aging population after the township council formally accepted a $70,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Human Services.

Mayor David Fleisher said about 30% of township residents are 65 and older, adding that the township is focused on the “appropriate outreach” to craft a plan to serve the senior population.

“Using the appropriate professionals to assist us, to assess what those needs are and then, in turn, taking that information and creating an action plan,” he said.

“Age-friendly” refers to making communities more welcoming and livable for people of all ages, according to the Department of Human Services. These communities provide affordable and accessible housing and transportation options, meaningful volunteer and social opportunities, easy access to essential services and safe public spaces.

The U.S. Census Bureau forecasts that residents ages 65 and older could account for nearly 20% — more than 1.85 million people — of New Jersey’s total population by the end of the decade.