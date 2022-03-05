The Kensington Community Resilience Fund announced its second round of grantees on Thursday, directing a total of $20,000 to 20 grassroots organizations and community groups in the Kensington, Harrowgate, and Fairhill neighborhoods.

The fund, a public-private partnership, was established in April 2021 to help improve the quality of life in some of the neighborhoods that have been hardest-hit by Philadelphia’s opioid crisis.

Philadelphia has not yet released the official number of fatal overdoses for 2021, but the city is on track to outpace 2020, when more than 1,200 people died from opioid overdoses. Overdose rates increased dramatically for Black Philadelphians that year, and also rose for Hispanics, while dropping for white Philadelphians.

A key component of the resilience fund is its participatory grantmaking process. Neighborhood residents serve on a Community Grantmaking Committee and recommend the grantees.

“The grants were evaluated by the neighbors,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. “The power to make funding decisions was placed in their hands, because they are the most connected to the needs of this vibrant but challenged community.”