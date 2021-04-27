Philadelphia has a new fund to help address the impact of the opioid epidemic on the city’s Kensington neighborhood.

The Kensington Resilience Fund, announced Tuesday, is a public-private partnership, and the money will be used to help residents have more direct control over the response to the crisis, said Joanna Otero-Cruz, Philadelphia’s Deputy Managing Director for Community Services.

“This community has had long-term disinvestment from the government as well, so acknowledging that has been important,” she said. “We have a long way to go. There are services in place but there is lots more work to be done.”