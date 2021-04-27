SEPTA proposes $618 million capital budget

As SEPTA deals with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, more uncertainty lies ahead for its capital budget.

Monday, SEPTA unveiled its proposed $618 million capital budget for fiscal year 2022 along with a $7.4 billion 12-year program.

Both lay out the authority’s vision for continuing core infrastructure improvements and advancing projects of significance for the region such as the modernization of its aging trolley network, the extension of high-speed rail to King of Prussia, and various station accessibility projects.

The $618 budget leaves SEPTA with about half of the capital funding that is available to peer transit agencies, such as the MBTA in Boston and WMATA in Washington, D.C., according to the agency. And now, it faces the possibility of having its capital budget cut by one-third in just 14 months.

That 33% threat comes from the uncertainty surrounding the Act 89 state funding mechanism that is due to expire at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, 2022. Since most capital projects are multi-year efforts, SEPTA will have to begin deferring work in fiscal year 2022 if there is no resolution.

The plan also includes a reduced spending option to put in place if the lost funding isn’t replaced. Officials estimate this would cut SEPTA’s capital funding from the state by a third.