No lay-offs, more cleaners and more service: SEPTA proposes forward-looking $1.5B budget

After SEPTA drivers and other employees spoke out about threats to their safety experienced on the job at stations and while operating vehicles, the authority contracted security guards from AlliedBarton for deployment along the Market-Frankford Line to assist SEPTA police with patrolling the line. The 90-day contract is worth up to $1.5 million.

The new budget proposal also allotts funds for up to 200 new cleaners assigned to stations and vehicles. Cleanliness has also become an issue of contention for riders and workers during the pandemic, and became an urgent issue recently when needles and urine contributed to the destruction of elevators at the Somerset Station, leading to a sudden, temporary closure.

But while the agency faced major hurdles over the last year, thousands of essential workers relied on its daily service to do their life-saving work, Richards emphasized in a release announcing the budget.

“SEPTA has been the backbone of this region during the pandemic,” said Richards. “We are looking forward to welcoming more customers back, and we are working hard to make SEPTA an attractive option for new riders.”

Still, the road to recovery won’t be easy. As vaccinated commuters and others begin to return to the system more than a year after the pandemic began, ridership remains at roughly 38% of pre-COVID levels.