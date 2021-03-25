‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to recent violence at SEPTA stations

Two violent crimes at one train station. That’s the news out of SEPTA’s City Hall station where a man was shot on a train platform just feet from where a SEPTA worker was brutally beaten a week earlier in an attack captured on video and shared by the transit union.

These tragic events follow a mass shooting outside the Olney Transportation Center last month that left eight people injured and reports of increasingly dangerous working conditions from SEPTA employees.

Just Monday, police reported a stabbing at the Frankford Transportation Center.

As the host of the woman-on-the-street interview series “Mad or Nah?” I asked people for their reactions to the news.

“The media is now seeing what we have always seen. Y’all late,” said Matthew, a North North Philadelphia resident.

As I kept asking people if they are mad about the violence on SEPTA, one thing I took away was that many people don’t blame the transit agency for what’s happening. Instead, they point fingers at elected officials.