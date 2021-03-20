SEPTA police union votes no confidence in chief Thomas Nestel

The SEPTA police union announced a vote of no confidence in SEPTA police chief Thomas Nestel III today.

Union president Omari Bervine said the vote was near unanimous, 133 to 1.

The vote comes after the union called on the authority to do away with a policy that directed them to delay the arrest of alleged criminal offenders on the system, including violent offenders. Officers said the policy endangers themselves and the riding public. But discontent with Nestel goes back beyond that.

According to a press release, officers approved the vote “after years of frustration stemming from a lack of responsiveness and leadership” when it comes to the safety of riders and officers. Officers say “that over the past eight years Nestel has enabled a hostile atmosphere of fear and retaliation and has damaged the relationship between riders and the police force.”

“You just reach a breaking point where enough has to be enough in the interest of public safety,” said Bervine.

The union president said the union submitted a letter to SEPTA general manager Leslie Richards. They have yet to hear back, and plan to submit the letter to the board if they don’t get a response “in a timely fashion.”