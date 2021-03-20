SEPTA police union votes no confidence in chief Thomas Nestel
The SEPTA police union announced a vote of no confidence in SEPTA police chief Thomas Nestel III today.
Union president Omari Bervine said the vote was near unanimous, 133 to 1.
The vote comes after the union called on the authority to do away with a policy that directed them to delay the arrest of alleged criminal offenders on the system, including violent offenders. Officers said the policy endangers themselves and the riding public. But discontent with Nestel goes back beyond that.
According to a press release, officers approved the vote “after years of frustration stemming from a lack of responsiveness and leadership” when it comes to the safety of riders and officers. Officers say “that over the past eight years Nestel has enabled a hostile atmosphere of fear and retaliation and has damaged the relationship between riders and the police force.”
“You just reach a breaking point where enough has to be enough in the interest of public safety,” said Bervine.
The union president said the union submitted a letter to SEPTA general manager Leslie Richards. They have yet to hear back, and plan to submit the letter to the board if they don’t get a response “in a timely fashion.”
The letter comes after SEPTA announced it would shut down Somerset Station to repair elevators at the station, which were damaged by urine and needles. The station has become a gathering place where people loiter and use drugs.
“Something has to be done,” said Bervine. “Because at this point, I just don’t understand what more needs to be seen.”
In a release, Bervine said Chief Nestel’s handling of the worsening homelessness issues on the transit system has led to deplorable conditions, both on the trains and in the stations, and a sharp increase in crime.
“This is completely unacceptable,” continued Bervine. “This situation grows more dire every day and, as long as SEPTA’s administration refuses to address these important public safety issues, it will only get worse. Our officers believe a change in leadership is the only viable pathway forward at this point, hence the “Vote of No Confidence.”
