‘Fear for your life’: What it feels like to drive a SEPTA shuttle overnight

Angela Bradshaw doesn’t feel safe at work anymore. Not since her Thursday night shift two weeks ago, when a passenger threatened to kill her.

Bradshaw has driven SEPTA buses for 10 years. Currently, she works the overnight Market Frankford shuttle bus — which runs from midnight to 5 a.m. to fill in for the blue subway line while it’s closed overnight. When a passenger boarding at 69th Street Transportation Center wouldn’t put on his mask a few weeks ago, a Transit Police officer removed him from the vehicle. He looked past the officer, into Bradshaw’s eyes, and told her he was going to kill her.

The passenger managed to catch up with Bradshaw’s bus a few blocks later. He banged on her front window and said: “Do you remember me? I’m going to kill you.” He promised to meet her at 69th Street at the end of her shift.

“At that point I was like, I can’t do this,” she said. “He knew way too much information. I felt for my safety. I have kids to get home to.”

SEPTA bus drivers and other public-facing transit employees deal with verbal and physical assaults all the time. One compounding issue: People who are experiencing homelessness during the pandemic have been using the SEPTA system as a form of shelter in the absence of other services.

The Market Frankford shuttles are an epicenter. Brian Pollitt, executive vice president of the local Transit Workers Union chapter, said the entire line is functioning as a “mobile shelter.”

And while some of the passengers just ride the bus to sleep and stay warm, Bradshaw and other drivers said there are others who refuse to wear masks, use drugs and get into altercations on board.

SEPTA’s solution, so far, has been to deploy Transit Police to turn people away who can’t pay the fare. But they only staff the line for about a fifth of the time that it runs — and policing has proven an ineffective solution to homelessness, anyway. Just last month, the Philadelphia Police Department opened a substation along the Market Frankford Line at Allegheny Avenue and Emerald Street, but SEPTA is still planning to temporarily close Somerset Station this weekend.

The transit authority has seven social workers on staff, but they don’t deploy them to the Market Frankford shuttles, because overnight services are “limited.”

“We’re the fifth largest transportation company in America,” said Willie Brown, president of the Transit Workers Union Local 234. “There’s no way in the world we should run this way.”