U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser won’t run for governor in Pennsylvania, despite Trump’s promise to support him

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser will not seek the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania, despite having President Donald Trump’s recent promise of support if he were to run.

Meuser’s decision to run again for his northeastern Pennsylvania seat rather than governor leaves the Republican Party with a shorter bench of candidates to challenge Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro in the 2026 election.

“My focus needs to remain on doing my job, serving my constituents, and executing the plans to strengthen our country,” Meuser said in a statement released Tuesday night.

At a rally at a U.S. Steel plant near Pittsburgh in late May, Trump singled out Meuser in the crowd, telling him that “if you run, you have my support totally, and you’ll win.”

Shapiro will lead Pennsylvania’s Democratic ticket in 2026, when Republicans also must defend the seats of several members of Congress who won narrow races last year.

Two-term Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity has said she is seriously considering running for governor.