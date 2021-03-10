SEPTA police union says a catch and release policy endangers officer safety

SEPTA’s police union is calling on authority officials to do away with a policy that delays the arrest of alleged criminal offenders on the SEPTA system.

SEPTA law enforcement officials implemented the policy in late August after a malware attack on authority servers delayed access to the city’s police arrest processing database, video surveillance footage, and officers’ body-worn camera footage.

As a result, the department directed transit officers who had probable cause for a misdemeanor or felony arrest to apprehend the alleged offender, conduct an investigation on the scene, offer the suspect a chance to give a statement to detectives, confirm the suspect’s identification, transport them away from the scene to a city police precinct, then release them there.

The information gathered during the process is then sent to investigators to follow up with a possible warrant for arrest though some exceptions have been and can be made, particularly where “the likelihood of a repeat occurrence is higher,” said Thomas Nestel, SEPTA Transit Police Chief. “The decision is made based on the individual facts of the case.”

In the six months since the policy changed, transit police have seen access to surveillance cameras and the city arrest database restored. Access to body worn camera footage after August 2020 has been restored, but delayed. Still, authority police have no plans to end the policy.

“As time passed, the department recognized the benefit of this process, as it provides detectives with the opportunity to do a more thorough investigation,” Nestel said.