SEPTA malware attack busted automated rider counters used to stop transit crowding

The malware attack that rippled through SEPTA’s system in August — temporarily thwarted real-time travel info, payroll and the company email system — has also kneecapped the transit authority’s ability to monitor crowding on vehicles, a SEPTA spokesperson confirmed.

The automatic passenger counting (APC) system that checks SEPTA buses and trolleys for overcrowding remains inactive about four months after the initial malware attack. It’s not great timing, since coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Philadelphia region, making it especially important to control crowding on public transit.

Officials are working hard to restore the system: “This is a high priority, and we expect it to be restored in four to six weeks,” said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

SEPTA has installed automatic passenger counters on roughly 25% of its bus and trolley fleet. They’re connected near the doors, so they can catch passengers as they enter and exit the vehicle, keeping tabs on the total number of people riding a route at any given time. The electronic system also records vehicle arrival and departure times at each stop.

Even though the APC monitors are only installed on a quarter of SEPTA vehicles, those vehicles are circulated through the entire system — ensuring ridership checks on all routes are conducted about once per month.

“The reports show ridership activity and on-time performance analysis for each route, trip, stop by time-period,” Busch said.

The data collected by those APCs are stored on the vehicle, and then transmitted to SEPTA servers either in real time or once daily. But when the malware attack struck, the transit authority opted to shut down that data share to minimize the impact of the cybersecurity breach.

Without the APC software, SEPTA has to rely on a far less comprehensive method: Individual employees counting riders on some routes.

Now, Philly’s public transportation agency collects reports from frontline operators, supervisors and traffic checkers to keep an eye on crowds. These reports existed before the malware shutdown, but they’re essential now without the electronic system as a baseline.