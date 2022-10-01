SEPTA launches QR code reporting system to keep buses and trains clean

A limited number of SEPTA buses, trains, and trolleys will be equipped with QR codes that riders can scan to report how clean or dirty their ride was. Posted near the exit doors, the codes will help SEPTA get a better sense of where cleaning crews need to work.

“As they’re getting off, they see this QR code. We’re asking them to consider scanning that and filling out a quick survey,” said SEPTA’s Andrew Busch. “For the most part, you’re going to be rating that vehicle on a scale of one to five, five being excellent and one being unacceptable.”

Those reports will then be sent to SEPTA to be analyzed.