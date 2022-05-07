Spring cleaning: SEPTA starts weekend station closures for deep clean, repairs

A vigorous cleaning program starts this weekend on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines through the beginning of August.

SEPTA’s Andrew Busch said workers will repeat the ritual started as a pilot program last year. A different station will be closed on different weekends, a rotation of closures that will allow crews to do work they couldn’t get to when there are riders on the platforms.

“On Friday night at 8 p.m., you shut the station down, crews move in and then they’re intensively working around the clock over the weekend. And then we get the station back open at 5 a.m. on Monday,” Busch said.

The cleaning effort will include everything from power washing the platforms to replacing structural steel if necessary.