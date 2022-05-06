A new effort to improve safety on SEPTA is underway. The transit system has added uniformed ambassadors designed to supplement police and help with unruly passengers and fare evaders.

Leslie Richards, who heads up the mass transit agency, said 88 employees from three contractors have been working on the Market-Frankford Line, the Broad Street Subway as well as the concourses in Center City.

The goal is to both supplement police officers and work in a non-threatening way with people who need social services rather than arresting them.

“They are an added visible presence and we hope that will help make our customers and our employees feel safer,” Richards said. “We also believe that this new program will help reduce quality of life complaints and make the system more welcoming to our riders.”