In our enduring quest for the most sustainable, common sense, and least costly solution that tackles everything from rising gas prices to climate crisis, public mass transit stands among the most readily available solutions in our midst. Yet, as “green” and “progressive” as Philly fashions itself, it certainly doesn’t lean that way.

SEPTA, instead, gets increasingly worse as the pandemic fog clears: a wobbly septic tank of unsafe systems and trash-, smoke-, needle-riddled spaces, along with a labyrinth of clunky payment systems meant to frustrate its core ridership of low-wealth riders, and an out-of-touch board that barely rides it.

Having a mass transit system with so much potential, and – as bad as it’s been – so beloved and relied upon by so many generations (including myself), we’d think that every effort would be made to revive it. So, just make riding SEPTA free.

It’s not a bizarre demand.

There are 100 cities in the U.S. that have implemented free public transit, along with others around the world. With Philly’s large low-income, struggling population, it would make sense to go universally free on SEPTA. Instead, it’s just seniors over 65 and students grades 7-12, with costs mounting from the maintenance of a dysfunctional fare card system and access tech.

Now, go universally free. SEPTA could free itself of the $24 million a year to manage the Key fare card system – that’s ballooned to nearly $240 million. Ridership, at historic lows from the pandemic and a trashy SEPTA system, would increase dramatically from open access. No longer would the system find itself worrying over fare-dodging – the cost of which we still don’t know. It’s serious enough of a problem that SEPTA management advised operators to just ignore it out of safety concerns.

While free mass transit alone doesn’t result in major drops in car traffic, a mix of a better transit system and fees to discourage driving would make it a worthwhile venture if there’s less traffic, less pollution, less resulting health ailments from pollution and fewer traffic-related injuries and death (something else Philly has too much of).

Free mass transit in Philadelphia is, as Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority Executive Director Harvey Rice admitted during a conversation on WURD’s Reality Check, “worth studying,” especially if the economic benefits to the city outweigh the costs. After all, we are having a conversation about attracting more people to the city versus leaving it, so open mass transit could make that a whole lot easier.

The problem is price-tag and race.