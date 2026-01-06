From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA said it is nearing the end of repairs to the overhead wires in its trolley tunnel between Center City and West Philadelphia, which has been closed since early November.

SEPTA said Friday it had completed the overhead wire replacements and estimates it could reopen the tunnel in mid-January, but first needs to finish testing the system, said spokesperson Andrew Busch.

“We do think we’re getting toward the end of this,” Busch said.

The tunnel closure, caused by an equipment issue, has left the roughly 60,000 riders SEPTA says travel through the trolley tunnel daily relying on a slower bus shuttle service or the Market-Frankford Line for travel between 13th Street in Center City and the 40th Street trolley portal in West Philadelphia.

In October, roughly 450 riders evacuated after their trolley cars were stranded inside the tunnel in two separate incidents.

SEPTA closed the tunnel in early November after discovering that new pieces used to connect trolley cars to the overhead wires that power them were degrading faster than expected. Lubricating carbon sliders meant to prevent the metal connectors from rubbing directly against the metal wires wore out, and the wires were damaged.