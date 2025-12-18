From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA officials say they’re not sure when the Center City trolley tunnel will reopen after wires were damaged during an attempt to save on maintenance costs.

The damage occurred while crews were changing the carbon sliders that power the trollies and keep the wires lubricated. The thinking was that using a bigger unit would reduce maintenance on the overhead wires that supply trolleys with their power.

Unfortunately, the bigger units damaged the wire and connecting points that were struck by the sliders.

Kate O’Connor, who oversees SEPTA maintenance, admits they made a mistake by implementing that change.

“The underside of the wire is very rough from that interaction with the 4-inch slider, and we’re still seeing issues with the carbon wear because of that,” she said.